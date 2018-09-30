Range Day With My Kids to Teach Firearm Safety and Have Fun

My two oldest kids, ages 10 and 6, have both gone with me to the range before but never for a dedicated kids shooting session. We finally got the first of many of those taken care of on Friday night at Sioux River Sportsman's Club in Canton.

I brought my little Savage Rascal, a small single shot bolt action .22 rifle. It's a great little gun that is super light and easy for little hands to use. I can also shoot it just fine and would make a great little backpack rifle. I highly recommend it.

I started them out on benches at about 20 yards shooting at an 8-inch steel target. They both had no trouble. Then we moved over to the slightly smaller target. Again, they both made it ring. Finally they switched to the 6-inch targets on the plate rack. They each had some occasional misses but overall shot very well.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7

In the midst of the shooting I had them walk with the rifle from the table in the rear up to the bench and back, getting them to think about the safest direction to point it when transporting it from bag or rack to firing line.

They were both quite safe and took on a more calm and serious attitude when they were actually handling the firearm. Goofing off quickly recommenced when they put it down and stepped back, but not to the point of danger or carelessness, just kids being kids. I was pretty proud of how they handled themselves.