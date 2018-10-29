LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ramik Wilson was not the most likely candidate on the Los Angeles Rams’ superstar-laden roster to make the decisive play late in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Green Bay Packers.

Yet there went the backup linebacker flying downfield on kickoff coverage and clobbering Ty Montgomery to force a fumble that he recovered himself.

Greg Zuerlein made a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Wilson forced the fumble that allowed the Rams to keep Aaron Rodgers stuck on the sideline in the final minutes of Los Angeles’ 29-27 victory over the Packers on Sunday.

Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1).

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein’s second field goal of the fourth quarter after a measly 25-yard punt by JK Scott.

Rodgers threw for 286 yards, but he didn’t get a snap in the final 5:20.

