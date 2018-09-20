Where does a guy who can’t help but wreck things go for a vacation? I know! The internet, the only place on Earth so completely ruined it can’t possibly be wrecked any further.

That is the setting for the upcoming sequel to Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph . Both John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return to voice Ralph and Vanellope, in an adventure that shifts satiric focus from the world of video games to the land of the interwebs, where you can surf without getting your feet wet and also encounter some of the darkest and most disturbing imagery imaginable. Perfect Disney movie fodder! Watch the trailer above.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet—the Netizens—to help navigate their way. Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces—so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens in theaters on November 21.