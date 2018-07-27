Rally Together: Bringing Dignity to Women July 29th

I believe in order to bring about change we have to start with awareness so we can try to understand the circumstances that need to be changed.

In the above video, you can watch Kansas Middletent from Native Hope talk about the details of the Bringing Dignity to Women event Sunday, July 29th in Chamberlain.

Sunday, July 29 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Native Hope and Call to Freedom will be hosting the Bringing Dignity to Women event in Chamberlain at the Dignity statue.

From Native Hopes Facebook page: "Bringing Dignity to Women" is an event that will show South Dakota's unified effort to raise awareness and educate other against Human Trafficking, Sex Trafficking, and Domestic Violence while also showing our support to our South Dakota Women and Children. We must protect the sacred - together we can end it. Event is free to the public. No tickets or passes needed. Please join us and show your support."

I couldn't think of a more fitting place to hold this important event.

For more details and more upcoming events check out the Native Hope Facebook page. If you can't make it to this event take a look at attending Call to Freedoms Monthly Luncheons to learn more.

