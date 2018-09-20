Rainfall Amounts Around Sioux Falls With More On The Way

It's an understatement to say we have received some rain around the Sioux Falls region in the last two days. It's been a soaking.

According to Shawn Cable at the KSFY Severe Weather Center here are some of the rainfall amounts we've seen in the last two days, as of Thursday morning. Keep in mind there is more rain in today's forecast.

Spencer - 5.56

Orange City - 5.53

Madison - 4.69

Sioux Falls - 4.30

Sheldon - 3.98

Luverne - 3.69

Tracy - 3.06

Marshall - 2.65

KSFY TV

Here is the weather forecast from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service :

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 4:00 PM, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4:00 PM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.