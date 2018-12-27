Rain Changing to Snow in Sioux Falls, Colder

The first round of Winter Storm Eboni that moved into the Sioux Falls area was a mixture of rain, sleet and snow. But get ready for the system to transition into all snow.

According to KSFY Meteorologist Shawn Cable a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sioux Falls area. In Sioux Falls and across the tri-state area much of the precipitation with this system has fallen in the form of rain. That will change as temperatures drop and the rain changes to snow.

KSFY with permission

Snow will continue through this afternoon and tonight and will gradually decrease after daybreak on Friday. Snowfall amounts across the Sioux Falls metro area will range from an inch or two in the southeast to around 5 to 8+ inches across Northwestern Minnehaha County. The wind will pick up this afternoon and strong northerly wind gusts to between 30 and 40 mph will create blowing snow through tonight into tomorrow morning.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Union County in South Dakota.

The weekend ahead will be dry and cold. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will drop below zero with high temps only reaching the teens on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer.