Railyard Development Launches into First Phase

The face of the 8th Street will soon come to life in the area near the recently vacated railyard with the announcement of the first phase of development, including commercial and residential space.

The project is coming to fruition after the City of Sioux Falls purchased the approximate ten acres of land from BNSF in 2015 and have recently entered into an agreement with Erika and David Billion of Black Iron Railyard, LLC for the first part of the development, pending city council approval. Here are some quick facts and what to expect:

The development will be on the south side of 8th Street, East of the BNSF Depot

A minimum six-story, mixed-use commercial and residential building

At least 100,000 square feet, with 30,000 square feet as commercial space.

Roadway and Public bike path connector

Construction on Phase 1 will begin by June 1, 2019 with a completion date of December 31, 2020.

Phase 2 of the project will include additional mixed-use space and is expected to be completed no later than June 1, 2030.

