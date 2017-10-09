Radio Host Delilah’s Teenage Son Commits Suicide

Delilah Rene is a popular radio host of the nationally syndicated show 'Delilah" and has listened to caller's stories for over 21 years. She'll play a song to match their situation or story. Callers talk to Delilah about love, personal problems, and death. Delilah announced on her Facebook page that she'll be taking time off to mourn the loss of her son who recently committed suicide.

Zachariah was one of the radio host's thirteen children. Ten of her children are adopted. Zack battled depression.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.