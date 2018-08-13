A big weekend in the sport of racing saw one driver win for the seventh time this year in NASCAR, and another driver win the Knoxville Nationals for the first time in his career.

First let's look at the grand daddy of stock cars. Kevin Harvick roared to victory Sunday (8/12) at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick came in over three seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski at the finish line.

Keselowski took over second place with under two laps to go, when Austin Dillon suffered a cut tire and had to slow. However, Dillon managed to hang on for fourth place. It was Kyle Busch coming in third. Ryan Blaney completed the top five. See where your driver finished.

Now, for the grand daddy of all sprint car races, it was the 58th Annual Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville, Iowa. The championship night of the four night event was on Saturday (8/11).

This year saw a first time winner at the event. A sell-out crowd cheered Brad Sweet of California taking the $150,000 victory. Donny Schatz, who had been winning the Nationals year after year, settled for second. Kyle Larson was third, followed by Aaron Reutzel and Tim Kaeding. See all results.

