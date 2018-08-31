Rabbits In Demand by This New South Dakota Group

When you think of University Students settling into their dorm rooms and apartments for the school year, you may be surprised to know that a growing number of students have added rabbits as their new pet. Here's why.

When you talk to Dean James of Newton Hills Rabbitry in rural Canton, he'll tell you about the hundreds of kids that have earned 4H awards with rabbits that came from his farm. He'll tell you of families that are delighted with their bunny as a family pet, and he'll also crack a smile as he tells you about a whole new segment of customers that come to him for their next pet, South Dakota College and University students.

Is it the cute little nose that seems to twitch non-stop or the incredibly soft fur that de-stresses a college student after big exam? Perhaps, but there's one characteristic of a rabbit that wins over a student in a university dorm than any other: they're quiet.

It's highly doubtful that those who make the rules would give a warm welcome to a rabbit living inside a dorm room on campus. A cute little rabbit will entertain and cuddle, but it will not bark or meow, setting off audible alarms for the RA down the hall, or other tenants in an apartment building.

The only thing not so stealthy about having a rabbit as a pet is the mounds of pellet pooh that need to be disposed of somewhere. That "end" result will need to be sorted out by the pet owner.

