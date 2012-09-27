Rabbit Season: No. 6 Gamecocks on Big-time Rush

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - It's rabbit season at No. 6 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) have used their "rabbit defense" that employs four defensive ends to cause havoc for opponents. It's not every play, but with ultra-quick ends like Jadeveon Clowney and Devin Taylor, it doesn't have to be.

And these rabbits aren't fuzzy, cute or cuddly.

South Carolina is second in the SEC with 15 sacks. Clowney leads the team with 4 1/2 sacks. The Gamecocks head to Kentucky (1-3, 0-1) seeking their school-record tying ninth straight victory.

Gamecocks defensive line coach Brad Lawing says he's used the rabbit package since he broke into college coaching at Appalachian State three decades ago. The scheme turns his fastest lineman loose to make plays and increase the pressure on the opposition.

