Quick Ways to Stop Stress

Sometimes it seems like our lives are totally stressing out. There are some quick ways to survive. Before we begin, always remember the most important thing. Start out by relaxing.

Remember the phrase, "chill out." That's exactly the first step.

Now we will do five things:

Listen More Than You Talk: When you really connect with another human being, your brain releases feel-good chemicals. Take Deep Breaths: One of the best ways to deactivate the body's stress response is through deep breathing. Meditate: The stress response is activated in a tiny section of the brain called the amygdala. Researchers from Harvard have shown that after eight weeks of daily meditation, the amygdala actually shrinks. Call a Friend: When it comes to dealing with stress, emotional support from those we love is an important proactive factor, according to the American Psychological Association. Take a Nap: A short mid-afternoon nap will not only help reduce fatigue and make you more alert, but also make you feel more relaxed.

Source: Radio Online

