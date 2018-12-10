Queen Tribute Band Killer Queen Coming to Sioux Falls

With the incredible success of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, interest in the band Queen is the most intense its been in decades.

And now, local rock fans will get a chance to experience the feel of a Queen show, live in Sioux Falls.

Killer Queen , billed as the 'The Premier Tribute to Queen ' is coming to the Orpheum Theater , Wednesday, April 24, 2019, as part of a nine-week Noth American Tour.

Tickets are $55 and go on sale Friday (December 14) at noon. They will be available at the PREMIER Center box office, online at JadePresents.com and Ticketmaster.com , or you can charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Killer Queen formed in 1993 and in just two years became the first tribute band to have a show in London's West End with their residency at the Strand Theatre.

Over the years, Killer Queen has worked with and recorded with a number of artists, including Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May.

The tribute band is fronted by Patrick Myers, who has a vocal range of three-and-a-half octaves.