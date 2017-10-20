It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and You are invited to Pink Up and Party! Come to the Pink Party on October 20 at The District in Sioux Falls!

Hear the Goodroad Band play, watch Pink Powerhouse Pullers compete for furthest pull of the Concrete Materials truck, vote in the Real Men Wear Pink contest, enjoy appetizers & cash bar, watch Main Stage Ballet dancers perform, honor breast cancer survivors, and more!

Registration: $25 or FREE with $100+ donation or Recruit 4 event guests & get your entrance FREE! Survivor rate: $10 (email stacey.kracht@cancer.org for this registration link)

Find out more by following our event and Facebook page!

