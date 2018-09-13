Put October First Friday Art and Wine Walk On Your Calendar

It's art and it's wine! Put those two things together and you already know it is going to be fun. Add shopping and a bunch of your best friends, then you have an event! Which of course the October First Friday Art & Wine Walk is! Friday, October 5 is the day, downtown Sioux Falls is the place.

Avera Health is sponsoring this art & wine event as part of their observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thirty downtown Sioux Falls businesses are participating. Talented artists will be at each location along with two wine selections for you to try.

You can buy a punch card for $20 at any of the 30 participating locations and can then sample 10 different wines, or you can also buy wine by the glass for $5. You, of course, must be 21 to enjoy the wine, but everyone can enjoy the art and even chat with the artists who will be there!

So gather your friends, get your walking shoes ready and make plans to do the October Art & Wine Walk from 5 to 9 PM on Friday, October 5 in downtown Sioux Falls.