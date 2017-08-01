Purple Heart Recognition Day in South Dakota

Governor Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed Monday August 7, 2017 as Purple Heart Recognition Day across South Dakota.

Purple Heart Recognition Day is the one day each year the country honors those men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal of Honor.

Larry Zimmerman is Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

“While we are grateful to all of those who have served our nation, the 7th of August is a day designated to remember and recognize the sacrifices endured by those members of the Armed Forces of the United States who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal. It is fitting to set aside a day to recognize those who have been awarded for their extraordinary sacrifices.”

The Governor encourages all South Dakotans to set aside some time on August 7 to remember and honor those soldiers who have been honored with the Purple Heart.

Source: South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs

See Also: