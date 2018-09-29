Purdue Wins 42-28, Sends Huskers to Record 8th Loss in Row

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Even as badly as Nebraska is playing right now, a win over the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium is always cause for celebration.

That was especially true for Purdue, which beat the Huskers 42-28 on Saturday for its second straight win after an 0-3 start.

"It's big, it's big for our program," said quarterback David Blough, who threw for 328 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. "Nebraska, no matter what, at home is a tough team to beat, whatever their record is. We knew we had to come, do the little things right, take care of the football. We had some penalties go our way."

Some?

The Huskers, in losing their program-record eighth straight game, amassed 582 total yards and 30 first downs but couldn't overcome five personal fouls and a total of 11 penalties for 136 yards. The Huskers (0-4, 0-2 Big Ten) also set a program record with their seventh straight home loss on a chilly and misty afternoon.

"In three of our games, we've played well enough to win a game," Nebraska first-year coach Scott Frost said. "In my opinion, we looked like one of the most undisciplined teams in the country, and it kills me."

Nebraska has the second-longest losing streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UTEP took a 16-game losing streak into its game at UTSA.

The Huskers' most recent win was Oct. 28, 2017, against the Boilermakers. Their most recent home win was Sept. 23, 2017, against Rutgers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.