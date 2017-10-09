Puppy Found in Minneapolis after Being Stolen in Aberdeen

Anyone that has ever had their family pet wander off, or worse yet, be stolen, knows what a heart-wrenching ordeal it can be.

A family in Aberdeen, South Dakota recently experienced that kind of pain. The family's dog, a German Shepherd puppy, named Poppy, was stolen from their home last weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting the Hub City family did receive some good news this past weekend.

The report states that Poppy was taken to an animal shelter on Wednesday, (October 4) after being found wandering the streets in Minneapolis.

According to KSFY TV, the Aberdeen Police Department posted a message on Facebook Sunday afternoon, (October 8) saying that Poppy had been found, and is now in the process of being reunited with her Aberdeen family.

KSFY TV says the burglars who took Poppy, apparently just let her go up in the Twin Cities.

Source: KSFY TV