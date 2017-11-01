Less that two weeks into the South Dakota Pheasant season and plans are coming together for the February pheasant banquet.

Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever has announced conservationist and public lands advocate, Steven Rinella, as the featured speaker for National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic 2018 .

Early bird registration is now available now for nation’s largest upland hunting & habitat event.

The banquet will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on February 16, 17 & 18.

Rinella will deliver the keynote address Saturday evening, February 17th.

Rinella is an avid outdoorsman, writer, television host and staunch public lands advocate who makes a living amongst America’s national forests, grasslands, and sage flats that belong to hunters from all walks of life – the nation’s public lands system.

See Also: