Public Lands Advocate Steven Rinella Keynotes 2018 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Banquet
Less that two weeks into the South Dakota Pheasant season and plans are coming together for the February pheasant banquet.
Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever has announced conservationist and public lands advocate, Steven Rinella, as the featured speaker for National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic 2018.
Early bird registration is now available now for nation’s largest upland hunting & habitat event.
The banquet will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on February 16, 17 & 18.
Rinella will deliver the keynote address Saturday evening, February 17th.
Rinella is an avid outdoorsman, writer, television host and staunch public lands advocate who makes a living amongst America’s national forests, grasslands, and sage flats that belong to hunters from all walks of life – the nation’s public lands system.
