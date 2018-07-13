Promotion Creates Huge Lines at Empire Mall Build-A-Bear Store

There's no denying that people love stuffed animals. Look no further than the build your age promotion that was held on Thursday, (July 12) at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the U.S.

KSFY TV is reporting the response here at the Sioux Falls store was overwhelming to say the least. Empire Mall officials estimate more than 2,000 people lined up on Thursday for the opportunity to stuff a bear for the price of their age.

According to our friend Jodi Schwan at SiouxFalls.Business, the crowds became so large at Build-A-Bear locations nationwide, that stores were forced to close down lines to additional customers due to crowd size and safety concerns throughout the country.

As reported the turnout for the promotion here at the Sioux Falls store was off the charts too, and KSFY says the Empire Mall store has vowed to keep the promotion going while supplies last.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores located in Canada also experienced the same type of crowd response as well.

Source: KSFY TV

