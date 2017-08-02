Project SOS Needing Volunteers and School Supplies

With school right around the corner, organizers of The Banquet’s Project SOS are putting out a call for help and supplies.

Each year Project SOS distributes over 6-thousand new backpacks filled with school supplies to children whose families have limited resources.

This year's distribution day is Saturday August 19 at Whittier Middle School, located at 930 East 6th Street.

Friday August 18, the night before the giveaway, the backpacks will be filled with supplies at The Banquet's East 8th Street location. And help is needed for both Friday and Saturday.

Volunteer shifts for packing day at The Banquet are from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

For distribution day at Whittier Middle School the shifts run from 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM, 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM and 1:45 PM to 4:30 PM.

If you're available to help either one of those days, call The Banquet at 605-335-7066. You MUST call ahead of time to volunteer.

If you're unable to help out but would still like to donate school supplies, collection boxes can be found at all HyVees, Lewis Drug Stores, Menards, ShopKo, Staples and Walmart. You can also drop off supplies directly at The Banquet.

Monetary donations are also always welcome given the fact The Banquet can purchases needed school supplies at a much lower cost.

One other thing, the day of the distribution at Whittier Middle School, the child MUST be present and accompanied by an adult.

The child must also have one form of identification - whether it be a social security card, medicaid card, birth certificate, library card or passport.

For more information of Project SOS and how the distribution will take place, here's a link to The Banquet's website.