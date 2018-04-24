• Area A is an area contained within the boundaries of South West Avenue on the west, South Minnesota Avenue on the east, West Ninth Street on the north, and West 18th Street on the south.

• Area B is an area contained within the boundaries of North Sycamore Avenue on the west, Veteran’s Parkway on the east, East Sixth Street on the north, and Arrowhead Parkway on the south.

The 2018 Project KEEP includes one area contained within the boundaries of North Weber Avenue on the west, North Cliff Avenue on the east, the BNSF Railway on the north, and East Tenth Street on the south.