Profile by Sanford Expanding With 100 New Stores

When you got a good thing going what do you do next? Branch out! And that's exactly what the personal health coaching service Profile by Sanford is doing.

With 45 Profile stores currently, the Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health plans to add more than 100 stores across the country. And they won't stop there. Profile by Sanford is hoping to open more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. and is exploring international expansion.

Sanford Health

So what is the draw for new outlets? Profile by Sanford Vice President Nate Malloy explains: "The business model is working financially, but most importantly the model, the program is working for the members, and that's what's driving this success."

Over the past year we've had one of our employees has been tracking his Profile journey. You can follow Ben's progress as he goes and find out how the program works for him.

Currently there are stores in 18 states and will expand to 35 states and eventually internationally.

