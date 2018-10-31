Prison for Alexandria Man Leading Police on Chase, 3 Times

An Alexandria man who led police on three chases over a period of 10 days in July and August has been sentenced to prison. According to The Daily Republic 22-year-old Logan Sapp was convicted on drug and eluding charges as well as for violating a protection order and probation violations, and sentenced Tuesday.

Timeline:

July 31-Sapp was stop by police for warrants out on violating probation. He fled the scene and police ended the chase when it was determined that the safety concerns were too significant to continue.

August 8-Sapp was found in a parking lot but ultimately drove away at speeds of up to 85 mph through construction zones and toward oncoming traffic. That chase also ended for safety reasons

On August 10-Sapp had been chased by police driving at speeds of up to 90 mph then escaped into a cornfield when his vehicle stopped working, leaving his AAA card behind. He then was found in a shed in a Mitchell backyard after being chased by police

The Daily Republic is reporting that Sapp was sentenced to a two-year and a five-year prison sentence, which are set to run concurrently. He was sentenced consecutively to two years for his protection order violation, two years with one year suspended for aggravated eluding, and five years with four suspended for possession of a controlled substance. In total, he was given credit for 229 days served in jail.