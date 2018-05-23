Beer and Poetry Pride Poetry Open Mic

Saturday, June 2nd there will be an open mic a Monks House of Ale Repute from 8:00 pm till 11:00 pm in Sioux Falls.

Come sign up to share your voice and words or take in other people speaking their art and hearts for Beer and Poetry for Pride hosted by The Blot Collective.

There is also a book drive fundraiser for the arts happening during the day.

If you have some books you would like to donate for a good cause The Full Circle Book Co-Op needs gently used books and book related items as they begin gathering inventory for their new bookstore.

The Book Drive For The Arts with The Full Circle Book Co-op is Saturday, June 2, and drop off is anytime between 9:00 am till 3:00 pm.

Also feel free to stop by if you would like to learn about the bookstore, Co-op membership, visit with the owners, and learn how your donation will support the growing arts community in Sioux Falls.

Drop of your books or come stop by and say hi at 3101 South Carter Place, Sioux Falls.

If you can't wait to spend time rubbing elbows and talent with fellow writers The Blot Collective is also host their first 'Carving Your Voice Workshop' on May 29th.

Sioux Falls poet Ellery Krueger will be teaching this 'Carving Your Voice Workshop' for more details check out this interview with Ellery.