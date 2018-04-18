Presidents Bowl Hosting the Great Amazing Race in Sioux Falls

Presidents Bowl will host a new event this summer that is modeled after the popular TV show The Amazing Race .

The Great Amazing Race will take place in Sioux Falls on Saturday, June 23 at Riverdale Park. The event is modeled after the popular TV show The Amazing Race. Teams of two will compete in a 1.5 mile race and face up to eight different challenges. Participants can be in teams of adult/adult, adult/kid, or kid/kid. This event is open to ages 4-84.

There will be two different waves available for the Great Amazing Race at Riverdale Park. The first wave will begin at 10:00 AM, with the second at 12:30 PM. Only 100 teams are accepted per race.

Proceeds from the Great Amazing Race will help benefit the Sioux Falls public high schools. Presidents Bowl is the main fundraiser for all Sioux Falls activities and has been since its inception in 1992. Presidents Bowl has now grown to host multiple events throughout the year.

Registration is open and it's recommended that you register early. Don't miss the chance to have some fun while helping out the Sioux Falls public high schools.

Presidents Bowl will host their annual football games on September 1, and their youth basketball tournament November 17-19. All information about Presidents Bowl can be found here .

