President Donald Trump Coming to South Dakota

The Des Moines Register is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning on hitting the campaign trail hard for candidates running in the November midterm elections.

Among the announced states where the president will be stumping are South Dakota and North Dakota. At this time there is no mention of him campaigning in Minnesota and Iowa.

It's believed the effort is to hit states hard that voted heavily for Trump in 2016. Republican South Dakota Representative Kristi Noem is running for governor against Democrat Billy Sutton.

There is no word if Trump will address his lifelong dream of getting his face carved into Mount Rushmore as was eluded to in the Newsweek article exchange :

"He said, 'Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,'" Noem said, according to an Argus Leader report. "I shook his hand, and I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'"