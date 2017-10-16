Presho Fire Chief Suffers Medical Problem at Fire, Dies

PRESHO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say Presho's fire chief died over the weekend after experiencing a medical condition while fighting a fire.

The state Fire Marshal's Office says 54-year-old Donald Manger exited a vehicle and collapsed at a fire scene in rural Lyman County about 8:50 PM Saturday. He was given CPR at the scene and then taken to a Pierre hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain says Manger's funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday at the Lyman Gardens in Presho, with burial in the Presho Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Wednesday with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Presho.

