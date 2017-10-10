Prepare Yourself for Bumpier Airplane Rides in the Future

Recently a Frontier flight from Las Vegas to Ohio had to be diverted to Salt Lake City because of severe turbulence.

And now scientists are warning rough skies while flying may soon be the new norm because of increased carbon dioxide.

According to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change something called "clean air turbulence" is expected to increase.

In other words, bumpiness NOT caused by clouds or mountains will be on the rise. Meaning that over the next 40 or 50 years, plane rides could be like roller coast rides.

Source: Nature Climate Change

See Also: