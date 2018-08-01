Pre-dawn Sioux Falls Robbery Thwarted

It’s possible that someone was going to rob a business on the east side of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning. An alert employee took notice and fended off danger in the process.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the incident took place around 5:00 AM near a business in the area of East Rice Street and I-229.

“(The employee) was driving around looking at the different trailers and saw somebody under one of the trailers. That guy took off running. Our victim was in the car following the suspect and then the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim.”

Once the gun appeared, the victim decided to give up the chase and called police, meanwhile the suspect described as black man about 5 feet 9 inches tall got away. No one was injured in the incident.

It is believed that the suspect was intending to rob the business. However, police did not detect any criminal entry nor any missing items.

