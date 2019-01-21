Praying with Pope Francis Is Now Just One Click Away

If you sometimes find yourself needing a little pick-me-up from the man upstairs, Pope Francis has launched a "Click to Pray" app for your smartphone.

It's the Vatican's official social network for prayers, and it invites Catholics around the world to pray together, addressing the challenges that currently face humanity.

People will be able to choose among praying with the pope to help the Catholic Church's mission, following a different daily prayer, or posting their own prayer request.

The multi-language app will also play a role as the official prayer platform for World Youth Day this year, which takes place in Panama at the end of the month.

Source: Associated Press