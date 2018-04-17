Prairie Berry East Bank Is Making A Big Move

After becoming a huge plus to the downtown scene Prairie Berry East Bank is pulling up stakes and moving to a new location. According to their Facebook page Prairie Berry East Bank will be setting up shop elsewhere in Sioux Falls later this year.

This decision was made in part due to updates made to South Dakota alcohol laws during the 2018 legislative session. As of July 1, 2018, alcohol manufacturers such as Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company can no longer hold an off-site retail liquor license unless that location also manufactures onsite.

The new location will feature Miner Brewing Company beer and Prairie Berry Winery wine along with a limited production space. They will also continue to host popular events including Craft Beer & Bingo.

Prairie Berry Winery has become one of the most significant wineries in the region.

At the 2018 San Diego Wine Challenge and the 2018 Finger Lakes International Wine Competition, Prairie Berry Winery took home a combined total of 14 awards. This brings their total number of awards to 998.

The new location will be announced once all the details are finalized.

