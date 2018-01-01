How would you like to start the new year with a few million in your pocket?

Two of the most popular lotto games are beginning to reach historic heights. Both Powerball and Mega Millions are worth over $300 million, marking just the second time both have topped that amount at the same time.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth $343 million and the Powerball jackpot currently sits at $440 million.

Tickets for each cost $2. The Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday and the Powerball numbers are selected on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

In 2016, Americans spent $73.5 billion on lottery tickets.

