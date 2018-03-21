Pothole Damage Is Costing Us Billions

Just after the first day of spring and the announcement of the 2018 Sioux Falls construction projects our weather is looking better and better. And our roads continue to get worse.

Just how bad does a road in this town have to get before its repaired? I received an interesting text last week from my sister with this image.

With potholes and concrete joints getting bigger and bigger the damages to your vehicle can add up. Believe it or not the costs are in the billions!

According to a report recently published by AAA pothole damage costs have risen to $3 Billion annually.

AAA reports that on average American drivers report paying $300 to repair pothole-related vehicle damage but depending on the extent of the damage, the make of the vehicle and the make of the tires, repairs could easily exceed $1000.

During the winter it's easy to identify an area that has a larger pothole just by all the ice build up debris littered along the street. And then there's the car in front of you swerving to avoid a pothole is another indication.

I'll ask the question again. How bad does a road in Sioux Falls have to get before its repaired?

If you discover a pothole that needs repairing call the Pothole Hotline at 367-8002 and report it.

I work within two blocks of 57th Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. When the rebar is showing through the concrete cracks is that about time?

See Also: