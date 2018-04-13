Potentially Historic Blizzard Sioux Falls and Tri-State

Friday rain will switch to snow with Sioux Falls and the tri-state area getting what the National Weather Service is call a potentially historic winter storm.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for much of the area from 7 p.pm. Friday until 7 P.M. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls showers and thunderstorms will persist for much of the daytime hours of Friday but conditions will drastically change Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

Heavy snow is expected to develop, and along with strong winds will create blizzard conditions through the region and through Saturday. Heavy snow accumulation over a foot will be possible, likely breaking records for April and making travel impossible.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches,

with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected.

Sioux Falls forecast from the National Weather Service

Friday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then rain between 1pm and 4pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Temperature falling to around 37 by 5pm. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain before 9pm, then rain and snow between 9pm and 10pm, then snow after 10pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 1am. Low around 26. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Saturday: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 28. Windy, with a north northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 7 inches.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

See Also: