Suspect Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing in Sioux Falls

UPDATE: One person has died after a fatal stabbing in Sioux Falls Saturday night (February 10). The victim is a 26-year-old male who died at a Sioux Falls hospital. Twenty-four-year-old Franklin Roberto Ishin-Serrano was arrested for first degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

More details will be released during a police briefing on Monday morning (February 12).

Details are emerging about a possible stabbing on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place around 9:30 PM on Saturday, (February10) in an apartment building located at 42nd Street and South Willow Avenue.

According to KSFY TV , a large portion of Willow Avenue and 42nd street were blocked off to traffic late Saturday night as police set up an investigation area near the busy 41st street and Western Avenue intersection.

Authorities on scene told KSFY they were not able to share any details at the time of the incident and a press release with more information would be forthcoming.

KSFY was able to speak with people close to the scene of the crime, employees at a nearby restaurant said they witnessed a lot of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks pull up during the incident. One person, who appeared to be a male victim was receiving CPR outside the apartment building.

Mikal Smith told KSFY TV , "Whoever it was, I hope the dude was alright. I hope he makes it. But we saw caution tape go up and that's when we thought it was getting serious."

This latest crime comes a day after news broke that violent crime in Sioux Falls dropped in 2017, but the most serious category, murder, is actually on the rise. Homicides increased from seven in 2016 to ten in 2017.

More details on this story as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV

