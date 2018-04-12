Popular Salisbury Steak Get a Recall

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, and beef) that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone, the U.S.D.A.'s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Wednesday (April 12)

According to the United States Department of Agriculture , the family-style Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall. -See Labels below)

The 27-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

If you have one of them, bring it back to the location of purchase or toss them out and contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.