Even though the State Department didn't get very specific about the threat, they have issued a security alert for the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen. The alert also comes at the popular "spring break" time for American college students, putting a little extra fear and caution for parents of students traveling to Mexico.

According to the alert, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City received "credible information" about a threat to the popular tourist destination.

According to the Washington Post, the State Department has also shuttered its consular office in Playa del Carmen and have warned U.S. tourists to "consider this information" before traveling to the city. They also recommend receiving updates from travel.state.gov

The security alert states, "Effective immediately, U.S. Government employees are prohibited from traveling to Playa del Carmen until further notice. The U.S. Consular Agency in Playa del Carmen will be closed until further notice."

That's too bad. It's a popular destination for those of us stuck in the cold and snow - especially in March.

Also See: