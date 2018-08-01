Pop-Up Park for Pooches in Downtown Sioux Falls

Dog lovers will have another pet-friendly destination in town very soon, and this time in downtown Sioux Falls. The new "Pop-up" Dog Park will be located at the northwest corner of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue and will be open to everyone beginning on Tuesday, August 7 through Labor Day weekend.

Parents of all pooches will find turf, fencing, a pet waste station and shade sails, but are advised to bring water for your "fur kids", as there will be no water source access available.

If you've been wondering about your pup's lineage, you can get details on how you could win a Dog DNA profile ( valued at $200 ) courtesy of DooGooders here in Sioux Falls. Who knows, you might find out you have a Shih-poo, Pomsky, Pitsky, Chug, Frug, Beaglier or Horgi!

Downtown Sioux Falls will be hosting a special event at the dog park on Thursday, August 30, beginning at 6 PM. There will be food trucks and games and then you can snuggle in with your favorite hound and watch a movie, which will begin at 8:15 PM.

For more details, go to Downtown Sioux Falls , or see their Facebook page .

See Also: