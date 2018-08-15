Police Sweep Northeast Sioux Falls for Alcohol Compliance

There is a commitment to checking each Sioux Falls business as to whether alcohol is sold to those who are under age 21. The latest survey was in the northeast section of the city.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the department is steadfast when enforcing alcohol compliance.

“There’s been a lot of variations over the past few years, but this is one of the things that happens throughout the city. At least twice a year every business that sells alcohol is checked. We try to do it as randomly as possible.”

Although one business failed among the 31 that were checked, Clemens believes the businesses overall stay within the rules when going through the process.

“We’re not trying to trick anyone. We have an underage person that’s 18 to 20 years old. They present their state ID if asked and try to purchase alcohol. In this case the clerk didn’t even ask for ID.”

The infraction came at Love’s Travel Center on North Cliff Avenue. As a result of the incident, the clerk will appear in court to face the charge and a judge will determine a punishment for the attendant.

Most times the individual who sells to an underage person is the only one found at fault. However, Clemens admits a business that has multiple infractions can be in jeopardy of losing their liquor license.

See Also: