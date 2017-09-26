Police Standoff Evacuates Downtown Sioux Falls Library

The report of a possible parole fugitive in the parking lot of the downtown Sioux Falls public library resulted in the evacuation of the entire building.

According to the Sioux Falls police, the order to fully evacuate the library came at 3:00 PM on Monday (September 25). Nine minutes later the only people inside were officers. Every patron had exited on the south side of the building.

At first the suspect's vehicle was described as a Chevy Silverado. Later that was changed to just a silver vehicle in the parking lot, with the suspect inside claiming to have a weapon.

"Forty-three-year-old Jeremy Hoeft refused to leave the car," explained Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. "Around 4:30 PM , Hoeft surrendered peacefully. The car was checked and no weapons were found."

Downtown traffic was closed on North Main and North Dakota between 6th and 8th Streets.

Hoeft was arrested on a parole violation. Other charges could be pending.

