Police stopped a car late Saturday night east of downtown Sioux Falls for traffic violations, but arrested the driver for much more.

"He had been speeding and ran some red lights. The driver ended up being arrested for DWI," said Sioux Falls Police Department Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"When the officer walked up to the car he saw there was a four-year-old and one-year-old inside the car."

Aside from DWI, Clemens says 26-year-old Steven Sanftleben was also charged with two counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Clemens says the children were turned over to a relative.

