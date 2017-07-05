Police Responding to Complaint Join In Slip ‘N Slide Fun
We hear so many stories about cops not getting along with citizens that it's nice when you see them acting chummy.
Police in Asheville. N.C. are making headlines after they took a ride on a homemade water slide set up on a street by some residents having a Fourth of July block party.
Officers were summoned to the neighborhood after getting complaints that someone had set up a water slide that blocked the road. It turns out residents were holding a block party for the Fourth of July. Officers checked out the scene and after they decided no one was doing anything wrong, they elected to participate in the fun.
As you can see, laughs were had by everyone. Well, everyone, except the grinch who called to complain. He's probably gritted his teeth down to nothing watching this.