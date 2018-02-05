Car Crashes into Apartment Building Following Police Chase

A woman driving a stolen SUV crashed into an apartment building while trying to flee from Sioux Falls Police on Sunday February 4th at 2:15 AM. The pursuit began near 12th and Williams avenue. Speeds increased to the point that the vehicle was out of sight from the pursuing officer for a time, and that's when a loud crash was heard in the neighborhood and police nearby.

As the police followed the sound to the 500 block of South Kiwanis Avenue, they saw the suspect vehicle partially inside a ground level apartment building. The driver tried to run, but police caught her.

Sgt. Scott Van Roekel with the Sioux Falls Police Department Swat Team described the arrest of the woman behind the wheel. "The driver was arrested and identified as Sissy Jo Felicia a 20 year old female." said Van Roekel "Sissy Felicia was arrested and charged with possession of stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, hit and run, reckless driving, fleeing police, ingesting controlled substance, and DWI 1st."

Four people were in the apartment, including a man who had a leg injury due to the crash. A woman, a baby and toddler were uninjured but were covered in debris. The apartment building had substantial damage.

