Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and EMS This is For You!
It is easily one of the most beautiful places I've ever been, and one of the greatest experiences I've ever had.
This amazing ranch experience is a no strings attached opportunity for police officers, fire fighters and EMS professionals. If this is you or someone you know lets go to Colorado!
Because of some very generous donors the ranch has 7 more cabins available this summer for first responder families.
If you or a family you know has been or is a first responder and is dealing with some physical or mental struggles, one of these cabins is for you.
Please fill out an application online following the link. If you have any questions please email adam@windriverranch.com
The ranch also serves post 9/11 disabled Veterans and their families.
I could try and put it into words but the ranch already did and incredible job in their description:
Nestled in the majestic mountains of Colorado, Healing Warriors- Wind River Ranch offers a peaceful and beautiful setting for you and your family to enjoy a restful getaway from the norm. We strive to take care of all the details, so that you have plenty of time to focus on relaxing and renewing in an uplifting, Christian environment. You’re able to relish in days filled with tasteful meals, scenic views, exciting activities, and intentional family time. We want to offer you the chance to rest, or be as active as you desire. We want to offer you the chance to vacation in a setting surrounded by God’s creation.
If you or someone you know is a post 9/11 disabled Veteran and this sounds like something you need. Contact them on Facebook here. Or email them: adam@windriverranch.com to get an application in for upcoming years.
To check out the Healing Warriors Facebook page, and for details on applying to stay at the ranch click here or go to the Wind River Ranch Website.
