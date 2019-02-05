The search continues for a 9-year-old girl that walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home building in Pennington County on Sunday morning, (February 3).

KSFY TV is reporting that Serenity Dennard was last seen leaving the Black Hills Children’s Home that morning around 10:45. Since her disappearance, an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for the 9-year-old girl early Monday afternoon.

According to KSFY, now authorities are wanting to speak with a couple who may have been the last two people to see Dennard on Sunday. Police are attempting to track down the whereabouts of a man and a woman described as being in their late 20s or early 30s and driving a pickup truck. The couple was reportedly cutting wood in the area of Foster Gulch and South Rockerville Road on Sunday.

The report states the couple spoke with Children’s Home staff on Sunday between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM regarding Dennard's disappearance.

KSFY reports that police want to speak with the couple to get a better idea of the timeline of events regarding Dennard's disappearance that morning, and hopefully learn more about her direction of travel.

Dennard is described as being 4'7'', 90 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length dark blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, Dennard was not properly dressed for the cold weather conditions as she was reportedly only wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots.

Anyone who sees Dennard or has contact with her should please call 605-394-6135 immediately.

Source: KSFY TV