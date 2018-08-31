On Friday (August 31) Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls police department provided details on a suspicious stabbing, a standoff linked to a string of thefts, kidnapping and a pornography investigation.

Police were notified of a man arriving to the ER with stab wounds to his abdomen, at 1:09 AM Friday (August 31). Although the patient and his friends who brought him to the hospital said the stabbing took place near West 12th Street and Grange Avenue, they were not cooperative in providing more information. Police are continuing their investigation.

A standoff Thursday afternoon (Aug 30) was the result of police locating a suspect vehicle from a string of previous crimes. It all started with a man who gave a woman a ride home, who was then attacked by a group of people and robbed. Police were alerted and one of the responding officers saw the suspect car. A pursuit followed but stopped when it became unsafe to continue. Officers located the suspect car again Thursday (Aug 30) in the 1300 block of North Garfield Avenue in Sioux Falls at 11:30 AM. The suspects refused to leave the residence until 1:30 PM, when they all came out. Two 15 year old boys and a 16 year old girl were taken into custody. Further investigation linked the boys to additional crimes in Southwest Sioux Falls recently, where a wallet was stolen from an unlocked car, and other items stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles. The teen boys were charged with First degree robbery, first degree burglary, grand theft and criminal entry of a motor vehicle. All three were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A kidnapping charge was the outcome of an Aunt visiting her niece at a caregiver’s home. The 6 year old niece had been placed in the care of the mother’s friends in what police described as a long term situation. The Aunt said she was there to visit, but then grabbed the girl and tried to take her. Police were called to sort things out and arrested Sarah Jean Hawk, 37, from St. Helena Nebraska.

A pornography violation was reported on Thursday (August 30) at 5:00 PM near West Orwin Place and South Lilac Place in Sioux Falls. The report involved pictures being taken without consent and the investigation is continuing.



See Also: