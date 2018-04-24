Police Investigating Death of Sioux Falls Infant

The most important element of the story is that a Sioux Falls family lost their son. Answers as to why it happened may take a while.

When it was discovered that an eight month-old had stopped breathing, emergency personnel were called to an apartment in the 600 block of W. Rice Street on Monday. The child was taken to the hospital but medical professionals were not able to revive him.

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens indicated that this portion of the investigation is very preliminary.

“At this point, it’s just like any other unattended death. Obviously we always take a closer look when there is somebody young that dies. There’s going to be an autopsy and we’ll have to wait for the results. At this point, we don’t have any arrests or charges.”

In describing an unattended death, it means a person died outside the care of a medical professional and likely no extenuating circumstances. Clemens said the examiners will do their best to put the puzzle pieces together.

“We’ve seen people that have died, had an investigation and determined there was nothing suspicious. We’ve also seen unattended deaths that have later been ruled (as a homicide).

For now Clemens says the case is just an open investigation. The autopsy was performed on Tuesday April 24 and the results could take weeks to compile.

