Police Get Two Reports of Sioux Falls Children Being Followed

It may be happenstance or a sign of possible trouble. Two separate cases of girls being followed have put police on guard.

Both occurred on the same day as Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens explained a Wednesday morning (August 29) encounter around 8:00 AM near 14th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“A 17-year old girl was walking along and heard a car slow down. She walked around that area and every time she made a turn, a truck followed her. Eventually she was able to go north on 3rd Avenue and got on the bike trail and the truck drove off.”

The girl described the driver as a white man with glasses in a 1990’s red Chevy pickup. Nothing was said by the driver, he just followed at a distance.

Incident number two was around 4:30 PM in the area of 1st Street and Spring Avenue. Clemens indicated that the girl in this case was 11-years old.

“The guy drove up to her and yelled at her. She ignored him until she got close to home and ran to her house. He then took off at a high rate of speed.”

It’s not certain what the man was saying to the girl before leaving. He is described as a black man who was driving a black Chevy Traverse.

See Also: