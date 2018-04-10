Police Discover Suspicious Gun During Traffic Stop in Sioux Falls

Officers making a routine traffic stop discovered a handgun inside a vehicle on the dash and began to investigate.

The stop occurred in Downtown Sioux Falls at 8th and Phillips Avenue at 9:30 PM on Monday (April 9). Police discovered the gun had been taken in a previous larceny in 2017.

According to Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the gun was confiscated and police continue to investigate how the gun made its way into the hands of the driver.

The driver has not been charged in relation to the handgun at this time and the investigation is continuing. Police did not reveal the nature of the larceny in the 2017 incident.

If you have tips that could be helpful in this investigation, you can contact the Sioux Falls Police Department directly at their non-emergency number at 367-7000 or provide your information without being identified through Crime Stoppers at 367-7007

